LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Poland elections: Karol Nawrocki to become next president of Poland
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 15:53 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 15:53 IST
Poland elections: Karol Nawrocki to become next president of Poland
Videos Jun 02, 2025, 15:53 IST

Poland elections: Karol Nawrocki to become next president of Poland

Karol Nawrocki has won the runoff election for president, according to the Polish Electoral Commission. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos