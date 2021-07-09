Poet Sylvia Plath's love letters to Ted Hughes up for sale

Jul 09, 2021
A trove of love letters that explore American poet Sylvia Plath's passion for her British husband, fellow poet Ted Hughes, are up for auction at Sotheby's, along with their wedding rings, family recipes and photo albums.
