PM Modi's visit to Australia: India-Australia closer friends than ever before, says Albanese
Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart. Both sides built on the annual leaders’ summit held in New Delhi; and discussions at the G7 summit and quad leaders' meeting in Hiroshima. The leaders discussed trade and investment, people-to-people links, renewable energy; and defence and security cooperation. Both India and Australia are strong, vibrant, secular and multicultural democracies.