PM Modi's US visit: Defence, trade to dominate Mod-Biden talks
PM Modi is all set to visit the United States this week, a visit marked by a joint address to the US Congress estate dinner, curated interactions with Business Leaders, and a diaspora event. This will be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sixth visit to the United States and his first state visit marking a significant and important milestone in the India-US bilateral ties. More on this by Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal.