PM Modi's US visit: Biden and Modi end WTO disputes, India removes some tariffs

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed a new era in India-US ties after the White House rolled out the red carpet for the Indian Prime Minister. Signing deals aimed at countering China's influence the two countries announced agreements on semiconductors, critical minerals, technology space cooperation, and defense cooperation amid China's territorial ambitions. To know more watch this interview with the Director of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy, Rafiq Dossani.