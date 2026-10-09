/Trump's AI task force will examine security flaws and cyber threats

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 14:21 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 14:21 IST
Donald Trump’s AI task force is set to examine security vulnerabilities and emerging cyber threats associated with artificial intelligence. The initiative aims to assess potential risks, identify weaknesses in AI systems, and explore measures to strengthen cybersecurity and protect critical infrastructure. As AI technology advances rapidly, concerns over data security, cyberattacks, and the misuse of AI tools are gaining attention among policymakers and security experts.