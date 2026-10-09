/Sri Lanka’s water crisis deepens amid growing shortages

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 12:36 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:36 IST
Sri Lanka’s economic recovery may be gaining momentum, but a worsening drought is putting fresh pressure on farmers, households and wildlife. Months of below-normal rainfall, rising temperatures and el nino conditions have left reservoirs severely depleted and farming communities struggling for water. Here’s a report on how Sri Lanka’s water crisis is unfolding, and why it could pose another challenge to its economic recovery. Take a look.