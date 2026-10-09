/US accuses firms of misusing foreign-worker programmes

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 11:51 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 11:51 IST
The United States has accused certain firms of misusing foreign-worker programmes, raising concerns about compliance with immigration rules and employment regulations. The allegations have renewed debate over the hiring of foreign workers, visa programme oversight, and protections for American employees. The issue could have implications for businesses that rely on international talent and workers seeking employment opportunities in the US.