/CM Vijay launches initiative to nurture talent for Olympics 2036

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 23:06 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 23:06 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has launched an initiative aimed at nurturing sporting talent and preparing athletes for the 2036 Olympic Games. The programme, called ‘Dream Olympics 2036’, seeks to identify and develop promising athletes, strengthen sports training and support Tamil Nadu’s ambitions on the global sporting stage. The initiative comes as India continues to focus on developing its Olympic talent pool and improving its prospects at future international competitions.