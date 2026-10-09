/Malaysia calls for regional action on haze; Southeast Asia chokes as pollution spikes

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 16:51 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 16:51 IST
Malaysia has called for coordinated regional action to tackle the worsening haze as air pollution levels spike across Southeast Asia. The recurring haze crisis, often linked to forest and land fires, continues to raise concerns over air quality, public health and environmental protection across the region. As affected countries face deteriorating conditions, the push for regional cooperation highlights the need for stronger measures to control pollution and prevent future haze emergencies.