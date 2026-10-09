/Malaysia shuts schools as haze thickens: Forest fires send smoke hundreds of kilometers

Malaysia has shut schools in affected areas as thick haze from forest fires spreads across the region, carrying smoke hundreds of kilometers and raising concerns over air quality and public health. The worsening haze has reduced visibility and increased the risk of respiratory problems, particularly among children, older people, and those with existing health conditions. Authorities are monitoring pollution levels and urging residents to take precautions as smoke continues to affect communities. The situation also highlights the wider environmental impact of forest fires and the challenges of managing cross-border air pollution in Southeast Asia.