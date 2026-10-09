/UK warns wind turbines could complicate radar tracking

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 22:36 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 22:36 IST
The United Kingdom has warned that wind turbines could complicate radar tracking, raising concerns about airspace monitoring, aviation safety and national defence. Wind turbines can interfere with radar systems by reflecting signals and creating clutter or confusing moving-target detection, potentially making it harder to distinguish aircraft from other objects. The issue highlights the challenge of balancing renewable energy expansion with the need to maintain reliable radar coverage for civilian and military operations.