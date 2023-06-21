PM Modi's state visit to the US: Yoga is unifying and universal | International Yoga Day
Indian Prime Minister is currently in the US for a state visit. He will be leading International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York. These visuals from the UN headquarters are suggesting a larger message the fact that countries like America and Australia and other Global Powers recognize Prime Minister Modi's influence that he is a popular leader. He's a mass leader his words matter and on issues such as yoga or others, if needed he can actually bring people together.