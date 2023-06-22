PM Modi's state visit to the US: India, the US aim at joint mission to International Space Station
The second phase of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States is beginning, with a meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington. Following the negotiations, both presidents will address the media in a few hours. The latest development to emerge from Washington DC is defence collaboration between New Delhi and Washington. Watch to know more in this interview with Adjunct Fellow from the Pacific Forum, Elizabeth Larus.