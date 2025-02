Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have concluded the Franco-Indian Economic Forum in Paris. At the business forum, the two leaders pledged to strengthen economic cooperation between their countries. President Macron emphasized the importance of building ties to reduce dependency on the US and China. Earlier at the summit, US Vice President JD Vance warned European allies against over-regulating the AI sector, saying that they will make every effort to encourage pro-growth AI policies. Prime Minister Modi met Vance on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders discussed how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in American nuclear technology.