/PM Modi Warns of 'Plot' to Change India’s Demography, Launches High-power Mission

On India’s 79th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi issued a strong warning against what he calls a deliberate attempt to change the country’s demography. Speaking from the Red Fort, he announced the launch of a “High-Power Demography Mission” to tackle illegal immigration and protect livelihoods, communities, and national security. The PM highlighted concerns over illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants, saying their presence threatens border areas, tribal and backward communities, and cultural heritage. Opposition parties have criticized the move, alleging targeting of Bengali-speaking migrants.