The Indian Prime Minister is all set for a high-profile diplomatic tour, first to France and then to the United States, with key meetings on AI, trade, and defense. On the 12th of February, the Indian Prime Minister will be visiting a war cemetery and will inaugurate the new Indian Consulate in Marseille before departing for the US. In Washington, Narendra Modi will be on an official working visit from the 12th till the 13th of February. He's going to be the third world leader to visit the United States after the American president Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Narendra Modi will hold some crucial talks with Donald Trump on the issues of trade, defense, and immigration. Watch in for more details!