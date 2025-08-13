LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /PM Modi to Head to US for UNGA, Hold Bilateral Talks with Trump

PM Modi to Head to US for UNGA, Hold Bilateral Talks with Trump

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 13:05 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 13:05 IST
PM Modi to Head to US for UNGA, Hold Bilateral Talks with Trump
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States next month to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and hold bilateral discussions with President Donald Trump.

Trending Topics

trending videos