PM Modi to have a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Building on G20 momentum, the never-tiring Indian PM Narendra Modi will today host Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the objective of turning the Middle-East corridor project into reality and cementing bilateral ties with a rapidly rising West Asian global power. To know more watch this interview with former Indian Diplomat, AMB Anil Trigunayat.

