PM Modi speaks with Putin, Zelensky, conveys concern for safety of Indians

Mar 07, 2022, 08:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging the two sides of ceasefire and to ensure the safe evacuation of all the Indians from the region.
Read in App