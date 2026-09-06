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PM Modi slams Opposition parties over 'perpetual pessimism'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:05 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition for what he called “pessimism” over India’s economic performance, pointing to the country’s 7.8% quarterly GDP growth.

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