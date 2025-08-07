Published: Aug 07, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 15:44 IST
Videos
PM Modi: Ready to pay a heavy price | Modi's strong stance against Trump's tariffs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a powerful response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% additional tariff on Indian exports. Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, PM Modi made it clear that India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders: Even if it means facing personal consequences.