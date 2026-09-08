/PM Modi & Putin to hold bilateral meet ahead of BRICS summit

Published: Sep 08, 2026, 20:20 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 20:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set for a crucial bilateral meeting ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Trade, economic cooperation and Gulf tensions are expected to dominate the talks, while Russia is also opening the door to India playing a role in the Russia-Ukraine peace process. As BRICS expands its global footprint, Moscow sees Delhi as a key strategic partner in shaping a changing world order.