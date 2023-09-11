PM Modi-Mohammed Bin Salman meet: Saudi Arabia going all out to move away from oil profits | Details

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is on his second state visit to India. This visit follows the highly successful 2019 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia, during which the two countries established the strategic partnership council. Here's all you need to know about the India-Saudi ties and the rapidly evolving global geopolitical dynamics.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos