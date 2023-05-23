PM Modi in Sydney: Mega event attracts thousands of Modi supporters, PM Modi meets them
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese tomorrow. Both sides will build on the annual leader summit held in New Delhi and discussions at the G7 Summit and Quad leaders meeting in Hiroshima. The leaders will likely focus on their deliberations on trade and investments, people to people links, renewable energy defense and security cooperation.