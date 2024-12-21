Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kuwait for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Kuwait. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to engage in discussions with Kuwaiti leaders, focusing on areas such as trade, investment, and regional cooperation. The visit also aims to enhance cultural ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. This marks a significant step in India's growing diplomatic engagement with the Gulf region.
PM Modi In Kuwait: Indian PM Modi's Historic Two Day Visit To Gulf Nation
