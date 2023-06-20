PM Modi first state visit to US: Eye on China's territorial ambitions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for the United States. The visit makes PM Modi just the third world leader, after France's Macron and South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, to be invited by President Biden for a state visit and dinner. A roadmap for defence industrial cooperation is expected to be the key outcome of Narendra Modi's U.S. visit. Amid China's territorial ambitions, Washington is working to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy and sees deeper military-to-military and technology ties. Washington DC will roll out the red carpet on June 22, when Joe Biden hosts Narendra Modi. The US President will hold bilateral talks with the Indian Prime Minister. Top lawmakers in the United States have invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Congress when he visits the capital of the world's largest economy. On June 23, the Indian Prime Minister will be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary Of State, Antony Blinken.