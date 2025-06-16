LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /PM Modi endorses UPI behind digital revolution in India
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 10:56 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 10:56 IST
PM Modi endorses UPI behind digital revolution in India
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 10:56 IST

PM Modi endorses UPI behind digital revolution in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Cyprus, which marks the first leg of his three-nation tour that includes Canada and Croatia.

Trending Topics

trending videos