LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /PM Modi Brazil visit: PM Modi gets ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Rio De Janeiro
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 16:15 IST
PM Modi Brazil visit: PM Modi gets ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Rio De Janeiro
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 16:15 IST

PM Modi Brazil visit: PM Modi gets ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Rio De Janeiro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Brazil as part of his five-nation tour. He is set to attend the 17th BRICS Summit in the port city of Rio de Janeiro. Watch this report for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos