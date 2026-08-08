/PM Modi at IIT Delhi Convocation | Urges Youth to Lead India’s Viksit Bharat Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 57th Convocation of IIT Delhi, where he presented top honours to the institute’s most meritorious students and addressed the graduating students. PM Modi urged greater participation and representation of women in academics, while highlighting the important role of India’s youth in building a Viksit Bharat. PM Modi said India’s future capabilities depend heavily on its young population and highlighted how government policies are opening new sectors and creating opportunities for young Indians. He pointed to the transformation of India’s space sector, noting that areas once largely handled by the government are now creating opportunities for thousands of young people. The Prime Minister encouraged IIT Delhi graduates to contribute to nation-building and stressed that a stronger youth population will lead to a stronger India. His remarks focused on youth empowerment, innovation, education, women’s participation in academia and India’s development journey.