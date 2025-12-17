LOGIN
PM Modi arrives in Oman for a two-day visit after Jordan and Ethiopia

Published: Dec 17, 2025, 23:49 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 23:49 IST
PM Modi arrived in Muscat for a two-day Oman visit, aiming to boost defence, trade, and strategic ties during the 70th year of bilateral relations

