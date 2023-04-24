PM Modi arrives in Kochi for his two-day visit to Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a massive roadshow in Kochi on Monday. PM Modi started his road show on foot while wearing traditional clothing from Kerala and waved to the crowds of onlookers who had gathered along the route, which was heavily guarded. During his two-day visit to Kerala, PM Modi will officially open the nation's first water metro service on Tuesday, which will link Kochi's islands to the mainland. In addition, he will visit a number of other events and meet with top church officials.