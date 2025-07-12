LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Plea Deal for Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Trashed by U.S. Appeals Court
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 15:15 IST
Plea Deal for Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Trashed by U.S. Appeals Court
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 15:15 IST

Plea Deal for Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Trashed by U.S. Appeals Court

A U.S. appeals court has scrapped Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s plea deal, which would have removed the death penalty and fast-tracked the 9/11 case's resolution.

Trending Topics

trending videos