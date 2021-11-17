Planned pan-European payments network to compete with U.S. Mastercard and Visa

Nov 17, 2021, 11:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A planned pan-European payments network backed by 22 banks is to compete with U.S. Mastercard and Visa appealed for public money, saying its private backers were not prepared to stump up all the cash needed.
