Pilgrims in Tokyo plunge into icy bath for Shinto ritual, pray for end of the pandemic

Jan 11, 2021, 04.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a ritual to purify their souls and pray for an end of the COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of people braved the cold and stepped into an ice bath at a shrine in Tokyo on Sunday (January 10).
