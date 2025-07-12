LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit the geodesic dome
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 12:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 12:15 IST
Photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit the geodesic dome
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 12:15 IST

Photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit the geodesic dome

Satellite images have come to the fore, showing the aftermath of the Iranian strike on the Al Udeid air base of the Americans in Qatar last month.. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos