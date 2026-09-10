/Philippines ferry fire: 5 dead, 87 missing as ferry catches fire

A catastrophic fire broke out aboard the passenger ferry MV June Aster in waters near Coron, Palawan, in the western Philippines. The Philippine Coast Guard has confirmed at least five fatalities, while 42 survivors have been rescued out of 134 people on board. Emergency search and rescue operations are frantically underway off the coast of Palawan as 87 passengers and crew members remain unaccounted for. Authorities continue investigating the cause of the deadly disaster.