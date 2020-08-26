LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Philippines dual bomb blast, Two female suicide attackers carried bomb blasts
Aug 26, 2020, 05.05 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Twin blasts including a suicide bombing killed 14 people and wounded 74 others on a restive southern Philippine island on Monday, among them security forces and civilians, with Islamist militants suspected of being behind the attack.