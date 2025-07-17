LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 22:29 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 22:29 IST
Philippines Accuses Chinese Vessel of Causing Major Coral Reef Damage
Jul 17, 2025

Philippines Accuses Chinese Vessel of Causing Major Coral Reef Damage

Tensions between the Philippines and China have escalated as both nations accuse each other of causing coral reef damage. Watch to know more!

