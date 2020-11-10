LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
US ELECTION RESULTS
Pfizer, BioNTech claim their coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective
Biden picks Indian American to lead the new task force to tackle COVID crisis in US
Nine things the Biden administration could do quickly on the environment
US election 2020: How and when will incumbent President Donald Trump leave office?
Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
Nov 10, 2020, 08.10 AM(IST)
View in App
Follow Us
Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, the drugmaker said on Monday, a major victory in the war against a virus that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy.
Read in App