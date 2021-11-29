Peruvian Archaeologists discovered a mummy thought to be around 1,200 years old

Nov 29, 2021, 07:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed a well-preserved mummy that could be at least 800 years old. The pre-Incan mummy was discovered at the archaeological complex of Cajamarquilla and is thought to be from the pre-Inca Chaclla culture.
