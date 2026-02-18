/Peru's President Jose Jeri Impeached Four Months Into Office

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 11:15 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 11:15 IST
Political turmoil has intensified in Peru after Congress voted to impeach interim President José Jerí just four months into his term. Lawmakers accused him of failing to disclose multiple private meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang, who was reportedly under government scrutiny at the time.
The scandal erupted after videos surfaced showing Jerí meeting Yang outside his official schedule, sparking allegations of transparency violations and possible misconduct.