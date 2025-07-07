LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST
Peru: Archaeologists unveil 3,500‑year‑old city that linked coast and Andes
Archaeologists have unveiled a 3,500-year-old city in Peru that likely served as a trading hub, connecting Pacific coast cultures with those in the Andes and the Amazon. Watch in for more details!

