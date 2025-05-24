Live TV
Videos
Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 24, 2025, 21:32 IST
| Updated:
May 24, 2025, 21:32 IST
Personal sword of Napoleon finds new owner in Paris auction
A rare and historic sword once wielded by Napoleon Bonaparte finds a new owner at Paris auction. One of only 15 known sabers owned by the French leader, it's a true piece of history.
