People's Padma: An Indonesian who runs an Ashram in Bali

India has conferred Padma Award to Indonesia's Agus Indra Udayana for his work in promoting Gandhian values in the archipelago nation. The ashram gives scholarship to 45 students for education and life in Ashram follows "simplicity of Mahatma Gandhi". Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "It was a surprise for me...I say thank to President Kovind and PM Modi" Udayana said, highlighting, "we should live very simple...Gandhi ji's idea's very simple.." His Ashram has been visited by 2 Indonesian President has been to the Ashram-Megawati Sukarnoputri and Abdurrahman Wahid. Both of them also were honored at the Indonesian embassy.