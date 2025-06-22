LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 18:26 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 18:26 IST
Pentagon: Pete Hegseth holds briefing says 'Iran's nuclear ambitions obliterated'
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 18:26 IST

Pentagon: Pete Hegseth holds briefing says 'Iran's nuclear ambitions obliterated'

At a Pentagon briefing, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been “obliterated” following coordinated strikes. Watch to know more on this!

