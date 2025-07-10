Peacekeeping force to be deployed after a ceasefire in Ukraine

European plans for a peacekeeping force to be deployed in Ukraine as part of a ceasefire in its war with Russia are ready, the leaders of Britain and France said. "We have a plan that is ready to go and initiate in the hours after a ceasefire," French President Emmanuel Macron said during a UK visit. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer added the proposals were "mature and we are putting them on a long-term footing".