Parvez Khattak: Took decision to quit after lot of thought

Ex-Defence Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervez Khattak announced stepping down as the party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president late Thursday. The development comes hours after PTI President Parvez Elahi was arrested by anti-corruption officials in Lahore outside his home.