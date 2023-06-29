Paris Suburb Unrest: Police arrests 150 in night of 'intolerable' violence

French security forces arrested 150 people in a second night of violence after the killing of a teenager by police, the interior minister said, describing the unrest as "intolerable". "A night of intolerable violence against symbols of the republic, with town halls, schools and police stations set on fire or attacked," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter as he announced the arrests figure, expressing support for police but adding: "Shame on those who did not call for calm."