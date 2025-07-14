Panic on SpiceJet Delhi-Srinagar flight after sudden mid-air drop near Banihal pass

Passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar experienced a terrifying moment when the plane suddenly dropped mid-air near Banihal Pass. The incident caused panic onboard, and a video of the chaos has gone viral on social media. Authorities are investigating the cause of the turbulence. Watch for more details and passenger reactions.